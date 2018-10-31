The house the Mars family built – by Larry Shannon

Mars-Sampson-Somerville-Graham house origin. The corner of Elderberry Street and Golden Current Road was widely known as “Mars Corner” for many years and that was also the name of the school bus stop, located there.

The Mars, family had it built. I believe they were of somewhat upper-class English stock. I have read an account in an early newspaper that states that Mrs. Mars and the owner of the main building supply store in Oliver had a golf match at Fairview . The clubhouse needed wood flooring and the loser had to pay for the material. Mr. Mars lost if I remember correctly. After Mr. Mars passed away his wife lived there alone. My uncle Bob (R.J.) who was a close neighbour, found her passed away, in her home. I believe it was some time in the 50’s. An example of a family that was very prominent for a time but with no succeeding generations in the Oliver area, the family has basically been forgotten.

I did go to the archives to see what they had in the “Mars” family file but was surprised to discover that there was no “Mars” family file.