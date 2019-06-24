It looked like a disaster about to happen as the rain decided to pound down when Oliver’s Grandmothers for Africa group was setting up for an evening of Big Band, Burger and Beer. The outdoor evening fundraiser for the Stephen Lewis Foundation was held June 20th at the Firehall Brewery Patio in Oliver. The Foundation works with African community based organizations that are turning the tide of HIV/AIDS.

Just as wet despair was starting to engulf us, the gods turned off the taps and

the sizeable crowd not only stayed dry but responded gleefully when the Penticton Thursday Night Jazz band filled the air with music. One enthusiast summed it up, “GREAT night, great music, great burgers and wraps and great fun. GREAT IDEA.”

This year a just-in-time new order of Woza Moya beadwork came in from a self help economic empowerment project in S. Africa. The intricate, colourful hand work proved very popular with the crowd. Woza Moya provides an income to roughly 350 crafters who are supported by the funds raised through craft sales.

Woza Moya means “Come Spirit of Change” in the Zulu language. Everyone who turned out on Thursday night supported that spirit and had a lot of fun while doing good in the world.

submitted – Marion Boyd