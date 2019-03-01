Straying from the Sunnyside to the gloomy side

The Paradox of our Time

In 1995, Dr. Bob Moorehead, pastor of Overlake Christian Church, in WA., USA, published a collection of his writings called Words Aptly Spoken. A small part of it is the following apt description that still mirrors the times we are in. BUT, it doesn’t have to be like that for us individually. We can be different in our sphere of influence. Many of you may have read this before.

“The paradox of our time in history is that we have taller buildings, but shorter tempers; wider freeways, but narrower viewpoints. We spend more, but have less; we buy more, but enjoy it less. We have bigger houses and smaller families; more conveniences, but less time. We have more degrees, but less sense; more knowledge, but less judgment; more experts, but more problems; more medicine, but less wellness.

We drink too much, smoke too much, spend too recklessly, laugh too little, drive too fast, get too angry too quickly, stay up too late, get up too tired, read too seldom, watch TV too much, and pray too seldom. We have multiplied our possessions, but reduced our values. We talk too much, love too seldom, and hate too often. We’ve learned how to make a living, but not a life; we’ve added years to life, not life to years.

We’ve been all the way to the moon and back, but have trouble crossing the street to meet the new neighbor. We’ve conquered outer space, but not inner space. We’ve done larger things, but not better things. We’ve cleaned up the air, but polluted the soul. We’ve split the atom, but not our prejudice. We write more, but learn less. We plan more, but accomplish less. We’ve learned to rush, but not to wait. We build more computers to hold more information to produce more copies than ever, but have less communication.”

Perhaps depressing, but he was right about much of it.

Henry Wiebe

Editor’s note:

The soup must have been sour. Your hamburger overcooked.

God promises us nothing but God give us so much

If you have birth, a teen age life, a marriage, a job, kids, and maybe even grand kids you are blessed by God.

I have no kids and no grandchildren but I am blessed TOO by god.

Negativity is our curse. Praise the Lord.

Think positive and I can almost guarantee it……. on a stack of worn out bibles…. life will get better.