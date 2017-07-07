July 7, 2017, 6:35 am
Mike Heenan says
July 7, 2017 at 10:09 am
After a couple of “challenging” fall and spring seasons, there will be a application to rezone the site and
allow some or all of these into condos. Just watch.
Publisher: Mike you must know something I don’t. No pool no 80 room hotel, NO approval.
The project should begin October 1st with first occupancy – summer of 2018. AND I shall just watch carefully Mike.
Pat Unger says
July 7, 2017 at 9:56 am
Looks OK to me
Hopefully it helps other businesses pick up.
Good, it is needed.
July 7, 2017 at 9:55 am
Looks OK to me.
Hopefully it helps other businesses pick up.
Good news, I say
Ash Regner says
July 7, 2017 at 9:33 am
Im confused what the above posters were expecting a hotel to look like.
To me , it appears they are putting some nice stonework along the base, some tasteful design work into the entry way , with plans to keep a fair amount of greenery on the property.
As far as a rendering goes, looks good to me !
Ron Pare says
July 7, 2017 at 9:24 am
Looks just like the same construcrtion as our new prison.
What a disaster.
Glen Krisher says
July 7, 2017 at 9:02 am
Lets hope this is not what is destined for Oliver B.C.
Looks like a bunch of cardboard boxes piled one on top of the other.
Real inviting to say the least.
