The early years – pre-school program offered free

Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre has announced that it will be partnering with OneSky Community Resources to deliver a new Early Years program in both Osoyoos and Oliver starting May 1st, 2019.

The Early Years program will be a drop in program for parents and their children ages 0-6 years old. The Early Years program will provide a safe, welcoming place for parents to connect and socialize and provide emotional support for each other. This program will be free for parents and their children to attend and we will offer a variety of activities: free play in the Recreation Centre in both Osoyoos and Oliver, a Community Kitchen in both communities, once a week, as well as weekly outdoor activities such as hiking, walking and exploring the outdoors in our communities.

For more information call or text Nancy Aatelma at 250-485-7499 or email at capc@desertsun.ca