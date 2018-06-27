

You have probably seen the Cancer Car travelling through town. It is a white, ten passenger van decorated with a daffodil and the Masonic symbol of a square and compass.

This vehicle makes the trip to the Kelowna cancer lodge five days a week taking patients to and from their treatments, People diagnosed with cancer are quite often given radiation therapy as part of their treatment. This is a daily treatment that can be repeated from 21 days to over forty days, during this time patients can stay at the lodge from Monday to Friday or can travel there daily, for the duration of their treatment. This is where the Cancer Car comes in.

Donated by the Freemasons of BC, these vans are spread throughout BC to assist patients in getting to and from the various Cancer treatment centres. There is no charge for this service and all cancer patients are eligible, rides are arranged by the Cancer Lodge in Kelowna. In the Okanagan there are several of these vehicles, operating from Kamloops to Osoyoos. The total upkeep and maintenance of the vehicles is provided by the freemasons and local lodges provide the daily drivers. However there are several other drivers who are not connected to the masons, they are just happy to volunteer their services for such a worthy cause.

The Order of the Eastern Star will be holding a hot dog sale on Sunday, July 1st at By-Low foods to raise funds for this very worthwhile service, please stop by and grab a tasty lunch and help us out. Hot dog and a soft drink are by donation, the welcoming smiles of the Eastern Star volunteers are free.

submitted by Pat Whalley