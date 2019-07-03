Praemonitus, Praemunitus –

Political Nudge Two

Earlier this week, I listed the vision or mission statements of those Canadian national political parties that have one – or two – or something close. I suggested that you find the one that resonates and then go find out which party you have chosen. In case you did not, here are the answers:

Conservative Party of Canada: We stand for a Canada that is strong, united, independent, and free. Communist Party of Canada: We hold high the banner of peace, Canadian independence, democracy and socialism. Liberal Party of Canada: The dignity of each individual person is the cardinal principle of democratic society and the primary purpose of all political organization and activity. Green Party of Canada: To commit ourselves, and encourage everyone, to promote enhanced and socially engaged caring and compassionate values through research, dialogue, and example. Christian Heritage Party: We believe the purpose of civil government is to ensure freedom and justice for a nation’s citizens by upholding law and order in accordance with Biblical principles. New Democratic Party: Canada is a great country. We believe we can be a better one. Green Party of Canada: We acknowledge the wisdom of the indigenous peoples of the world. Libertarian Party: Our vision is for a freer and more prosperous Canada by getting government out of the way.

I was surprised in that not every party has a singular, clearly-stated vision.

A vision is a statement of to-be. That is, a statement of what one wants to achieve. When compared to a statement of as-is – what exists now – then one can define the gap. Closing the gap requires a mission statement and an implementation strategy, followed by a plan to achieve that mission-fulfilling that strategy, followed by a fully-resourced execution.

Obviously, not all of the parties understand these simple concepts.

That, in my book, is a serious failure. Why would I give the reins of government to a party that cannot express their intentions, their methods, and their means.

I’m still looking.