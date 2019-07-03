Praemonitus, Praemunitus –
Political Nudge Two
Earlier this week, I listed the vision or mission statements of those Canadian national political parties that have one – or two – or something close. I suggested that you find the one that resonates and then go find out which party you have chosen. In case you did not, here are the answers:
Communist Party of Canada: We hold high the banner of peace, Canadian independence, democracy and socialism.
Liberal Party of Canada: The dignity of each individual person is the cardinal principle of democratic society and the primary purpose of all political organization and activity.
Green Party of Canada: To commit ourselves, and encourage everyone, to promote enhanced and socially engaged caring and compassionate values through research, dialogue, and example.
Christian Heritage Party: We believe the purpose of civil government is to ensure freedom and justice for a nation’s citizens by upholding law and order in accordance with Biblical principles.
New Democratic Party: Canada is a great country. We believe we can be a better one.
Green Party of Canada: We acknowledge the wisdom of the indigenous peoples of the world.
Libertarian Party: Our vision is for a freer and more prosperous Canada by getting government out of the way.
A vision is a statement of to-be. That is, a statement of what one wants to achieve. When compared to a statement of as-is – what exists now – then one can define the gap. Closing the gap requires a mission statement and an implementation strategy, followed by a plan to achieve that mission-fulfilling that strategy, followed by a fully-resourced execution.
Obviously, not all of the parties understand these simple concepts.
That, in my book, is a serious failure. Why would I give the reins of government to a party that cannot express their intentions, their methods, and their means.
I’m still looking.
