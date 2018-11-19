The 64 thousand dollar question

OSNS raises $63, 785 at Share a Smile Telethon in Penticton Sunday

39 th annual Share a Smile Telethon and Online Auction Fundraiser, a one-afternoon charity fundraising event open to the public that features live entertainment from local music & dance groups, a silent online auction, face-painting, a photo-booth, jelly bean jar contest, giveaways and much more.

The event – being hosted for the first time at a retail mall for – will feature free live entertainment from local performers. On the list of performers are two local groups: Oliver Elementary School Chorus led by Lori Martine as well as The Oliver Dance Studio led by director Leah Moen. In addition to entertainment, there will be face-painting by donation, giveaways and 12 telethon panels working hard on the phones soliciting for donations.