That time of the year

Enola Mills, Jennifer Zapeda, and Avnit Sidhu

– current 2018-2019 Oliver Youth Ambassadors –

at Vernon Winter Carnival

Thought I’d share our information about 2019 candidacy!

Oliver Ambassador program is looking for our new crop of candidates for 2019. Are you interested? Then show up for an info meeting Tuesday February 12 at SOSS atrium at 3pm

Our current ambassadors are now in search of candidates for another season. During candidacy, you will participate in local volunteer events in the community as well as getting a chance to be involved in various workshops provided by the program such as: self-defence, skin care, the history of Oliver, healthy living and finance. Over the course of candidacy many skills will be developed such as networking, interview skills, public speaking, and personal presentation.

Our current ambassadors are enjoying learning more about their community and having fun meeting fellow ambassadors across BC. For more information contact the local ambassador team or coordinator.

Lori Martine