ODN’s extensive around the clock coverage of slides, overflowing lakes, streams and creeks will continue but we would like to pause and thank a few people who made it possible:
Gary and Lloyd Cook
Terry Schafer
Jim and Shelley Stewart
Jeanie and Dennis Tomlin
Gail and Ken Blidook
Allen Lamb
Rose and Stan Marshall
and the people of Rural Area C
Michelle Weisheit
Jim Stanley
Rick Knodel
Chief Lanz and his volunteers
June Reynolds
and the people of Willowbrook
Chief Graham and his large crew
Janie and John Hood
Art Riome
Matt Agostinho
Brian McDonald
Bruce Hamilton
Linda and Ken Nunweiler
Karen and Ryan Skaros
Ed Machial
Paul Johnson and Gail Bariskill
Sandra Smith
Linda Anderson
Castanet
Penticton Western
Global Okanagan
RDOS ECO staff for answering some tough questions
Leave a Reply