Thanks to Oliver – those who give and those who volunteer

What a superb day for Oliver’s 9th BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. The rain held off and the clouds kept the temperature perfect while 100 volunteers ran, collected, weighed and sorted the food donations from all around our wonderful community. We had a great time seeing the Oliver area support our local food bank by donating an incredible 7700 lbs of food.

We are very grateful for the community response every year to the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. Thank you to every person who supported the Oliver Food Bank today with donations. Thank you to the individuals, families, businesses and organizations that volunteered for and sponsored the Food Drive; it wouldn’t be possible without you. And thank you to everyone who could not donate on Saturday, but would have liked to. There’s always next year! And while our volunteers are extraordinary, they are not perfect. If we missed a donation bag that you put out this past Saturday, call 250-809-4864 for a pickup.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a BC-wide project to support local food banks in their mission to feed the hungry. The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a community-focused project open to all interested individuals, groups, and businesses that wish to lend a hand. If you as a business, community group or individual are interested in helping out in next year’s food drive, please don’t hesitate to contact me at jordannoftle@hotmail.com. To see province-wide information please go to: www.bctfooddrive.org.

Jordan Noftle – Oliver Area Coordinator

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive