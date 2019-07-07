Thanks from the Friends of the Library

The Friends Of The Oliver Library are pleased to announce that our 21st Annual Summer Book Sale was a great success, raising over $ 1,953.40 in funds that will help support the Children’s Summer Reading Program, as well as other local library initiatives.

“The public library is where place and possibility meet.” – Stuart Dybek

We would like to thank the Community of Oliver for their outpouring of donations for our sale and for helping us to enhance the learning opportunities of some of our youngest citizens. We would also like to acknowledge the following organizations and businesses for their ongoing support: Oliver Fairview Self Storage, The Oliver Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, Buy-Low Foods, No Frills Oliver, The Oliver Community Arts Council, Oliver Daily News, The Oliver Chronicle, The Oliver Loop, The Canadian Diabetes Assoc. “Clothesline,” who pick up our leftover donations at the end of the sale, the amazing staff at the Oliver Library and to our faithful volunteers who sort, transport and sell our books.

Many thanks from your Friends Of The Oliver Library!