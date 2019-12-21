Thanks from Oliver Daily News and ODN’s publisher Jack Bennest



Tenth year – could not have done it without you.

Columnists: Stuart Syme, Henry Wiebe, Michelle Weisheit, Joseph Seiler, Pat Whalley

Reporter: Roy Wood

Helpers: Mary Fry

Features: Sundance Video

Button Customers:

Quail Security, Lakeside Travel and Ag Foods, Nunes-Pottinger, SOS Medical Foundation

IG Wealth Management, Ez Outdoor Storage, Bin Boyz, Ez Indoor Storage

3 Bar Construction, and Valley Storage

Valley Congregational Church.  Oliver Elks, Highway to Healing, Oliver Kiwanis, Park Drive Church

Gerry Plante  Carpentry , Oliver Ready Mix, PJR Contracting, Paul Petersen Construction

Gerard’s Equipment, Riverside Garden Centre, Maika Windows & Clean, Remedy Rx

Venables Theatre, Strike Security, Country Wines,  Edward Jones, H and R Block Tax Service

Ace Hardware, Casorso & Co. Accounting, Superior Trades and Valley First CU

Oliver Car & Truck, Argon Electrical and Solar

Fotis Sotoris  – FireHall Bistro and Fine Dining

Alan Czepil and Interior Saving CU & Insurance

Oliver Parks and Recreation Society – Board, Management & Staff

Oliver and District Heritage Society – Board, Management & Staff

Town of Oliver – Council, Management and Staff

Town of Osoyoos – Council, Management and Staff

School District 53 – Board, Management and Staff

Osoyoos Indian Band – Clarence Louie and Council members

Oliver Fire Department – Management and Firefighters

RCMP – Members,  OIC and staff – Kelowna, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos

MLA,  Linda Larson

MP,  Dick Cannings

 

 

