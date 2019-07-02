Thanks and doing our part

Thank you Oliver Daily News for advertising our hot dog sale, and thanks to the good people of Oliver who came out and supported us in our effort to raise funds for the Cancer Car.

We raised over a thousand dollars towards this worthy cause, so well worth the effort. A huge thank you to Bu-Low foods who donated all the supplies for event and provided a lovely Canada Day cake which was enjoyed by many.

The members of the Order of the Eastern Star were delighted to meet so many people with kind hearts and open wallets. We know the Cancer Car is much needed and appreciated.