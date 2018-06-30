As the school year winds to a close, the Tuc-el-Nuit PAC would like to give a huge high-five of thanks to the Community Foundation of the – Okanagan/Similkameen for helping keep our students fed well this past year! The Foundation’s generous support helped our school offer a nutritious and delicious breakfast program free to all kids all year, and helped subsidize lunches for some students too. Making sure kids have bellies full of quality, healthy food meant they were able to focus and engage better in class, and kept them happier and healthier too. Thank you, it really does take a community to raise our kids!

Photo caption: Tuc-el-Nuit students Cooper and Jim checking out the free breakfast program on one of the last days of the school year.

Picture and post submitted by Benita Baerg