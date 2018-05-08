Thank you to the people of Oliver, for allowing us to host an event that saw over 300+ firefighters from 70 departments in British Columbia, 3 departments from Alberta and 1 from Washington State come train, learn valuable skills and interact with fellow firefighters from our great province.

We want to say thank you to the motels, bed & breakfasts, and campgrounds that may have provided lodging for everyone here in Oliver and in Osoyoos. To the many businesses that provided food, water, donated items and allowed many of our own firefighters to take time away from work to help with this event. We thank you.

Thank you to the people of Oliver who may have been inconvenienced with all the traffic on our streets or by not being able to use the community parks while we were hosting our event. We appreciate everything everyone has done to support us and we want to let you know that it does not go unrecognized.

We want to say a special thank you to our families without whom none of this would be possible. The time that you have spent to make sure that this event succeeds is beyond words. We know that it can be difficult for us to be away or that you will see very little of us while we spend late nights setting up events or being out at the early hours of the morning. For this we love and appreciate you.

The Oliver Fire Department looks forward to once again hosting the B.C Volunteer Firefighters Spring Seminar in 2020, and we look forward to your help and support when we host once again. Your support is what makes this town one of the best in British Columbia to serve and be a part of.

From all of us, thanks again.