The Oliver Hospital Thrift Shop have made a $15,000.00 donation to the Masonic Cancer Car program. Your continued support of our program is a perfect example of volunteers helping volunteers. By your hard work in raising this amount in the thrift shop, you make it possible for our volunteers to assist cancer patients from the South Okanagan in their quest to travel to and from Kelowna for their treatments.

The Cancer Car conveys patients for daily treatment to Kelowna at no cost to them or the Canadian Cancer Society. Since the inception of the program in 1998 we have been able to provide 38,000 patient trips covering more than 1,020,000 Kilometers from the South Okanagan all with volunteer drivers.

We have every intention of continuing the program so long as there is a need, which at this time there appears to be no end.

Dick Auty

Area Manager

Okanagan Cancer Car Project

Ken Robinson

Oliver Co-ordinator

Okanagan Cancer Car project