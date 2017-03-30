Test for your memory

Do you drive by often?
Is this new?
When was it erected?

  1. Don’t drive by anymore, but did in my youth,
    It’s not new, and been there for as long as I can remember, but I do know the site was refurbished some time ago, and don’t know if it included a new sign.
    The plaque itself might give it away Canada’s Centennial 1967.

  2. I’ll guess 1967 ? Only because it’s on the bottom of the sign. Is it not near where the jail used to sit on the Fairview town site?

    Publisher: The question asked because someone said this is a new sign. I thought there was a marker earlier
    and the government is seeking new places for historic signs. Let’s wait for Ernie, Bruce, Jessica, Greg, young Echlin etc. who drive by each day.

