Test for your memory

March 30, 2017, 3:32 pm
Do you drive by often?
Is this new?
When was it erected?
Lance Vaillancourt says
March 30, 2017 at 4:24 pm
Don’t drive by anymore, but did in my youth,
It’s not new, and been there for as long as I can remember, but I do know the site was refurbished some time ago, and don’t know if it included a new sign.
The plaque itself might give it away Canada’s Centennial 1967.
Richard Simmons Jr. says
March 30, 2017 at 4:23 pm
I’ll guess 1967 ? Only because it’s on the bottom of the sign. Is it not near where the jail used to sit on the Fairview town site?
Publisher: The question asked because someone said this is a new sign. I thought there was a marker earlier
and the government is seeking new places for historic signs. Let’s wait for Ernie, Bruce, Jessica, Greg, young Echlin etc. who drive by each day.
