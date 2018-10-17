Terms of Fire Chief and Deputy ….defined by Town

Fire Chief Bob Graham told Oliver Daily News today that his term of office has been extended for a three year term beginning January 1st.

The Deputy Fire Chief’s term will be two years beginning in 2019. This allows for a staggering of end times for each senior officer because of continuity.

At the end of the two year term – it will revert to a three year term also allowing for the offset.

The current Deputy is Bryon Somerville.

The town has a bylaw and policy with regard to choices made on who gets each position and those of captains. Each procedure is different and involves a selection committee and the membership of the fire department.

The CAO of the Town of Oliver, Cathy Cowan sits only on the selection committee for the Fire Chief and acts as the liason between the Department, Chief and Town Council.

Both Somerville and Graham were first appointed to their positions in March of 2017.