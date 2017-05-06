Teneycke is sick -dangerous offender status trial delayed

Next hearing date Tuesday May 24th – if all goes well

A dangerous offender hearing for a well-known South Okanagan criminal is set to start.

The hearing for Ronald Teneycke could start after the May long weekend if he is not ill.

After pleading guilty to several charges last April relating to a July 2015 crime spree in the Oliver area, Teneycke has yet to be sentenced, as prosecutors seek dangerous offender status.

The label is one of the most serious sentences that can be applied to a person, as it allows the court to give an indeterminate jail sentence, and up to 10-years of supervision if the offender is ever released.

Teneycke was the subject of a massive police manhunt over a two-week period in the South Okanagan, when he failed to show up for a 90-day jail sentence for possessing explosives and firearms while banned.

He robbed Oliver’s East Side Grocery at gunpoint on July 16. Then on July 22, Oliver resident Wayne Belleville was shot in the back after he had stopped to pick up Teneycke while the man walked along McKinney Road.

Bellevile told ODN today he looks forward to the next hearing date.