Teachers get just reward for saving a life

Tuesday morning Grade 11 and 12 students summoned to the school auditorium at the Southern Okanagan Secondary School for a special event.

Not everyday is Global TV filming a news story.

A full contingent of BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) drivers, paramedics and dispatchers were on hand and siting front row centre to witness the awarding of “Vital Link” Certificates to Steve Podmorrow and Mike Russo.

The Vital Link Award is presented to citizens who are involved in saving a life through successful cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts.

Grade 8 student Dilshaan Dhaliwal suffered a heart attack while playing in the SOSS gym. The two teachers applied a nearby AEDevice and basically saved the

students life. Dhaliwal transported by helicopter to Children’s Hospital for treatment.