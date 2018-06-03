Taxes – Town taxes – Oliver

Did you get your tax notice Friday ?

I will be honest – I own my home, a townhouse – not large but sufficient

I am a senior – young at heart

Taxes payable: $545.87

Now not all residents are senior or live in a small home but;

Policing Costs

Fire Department

Hospital Capital

Schools

Library

Street Maintenance and Capital Projects

Park Maintenance and Capital Projects

RDOS joint services: all regional parks and buildings, Frank Venables Theatre, Arena, Pool, 911, Sterile Insect Program

Administration and Town Hall staff

Water and Sewer parcel tax

ALL that service for less than $60 a month. I pay $180.00 each month to my strata for far less.

Your tax may be higher – nice location 3 bedroom walk-up say Rockcliffe, maybe a million dollar home on Tuc-el-nuit. Yes you will pay more.

BUT what a great price for seniors who have worked all their lives to get to this spot in time.

Disclaimer: One change this year – all water, sewer, recycling, garbage utility rates not included in taxes and will be paid quarterly on a separate billing process. 9% Policing Cost to be spent on capital for next 4 years.

I not promoting the Town of Oliver – just reporting on the best tax deal I have seen in my life-time.