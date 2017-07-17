Targeted shooting

One man shot in targeted incident on Old Okanagan Hwy

The West Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in West Kelowna on Saturday. On attendance police found a wounded man suffering from a gunshot wound.

On July 15, 2017 at 1:45 pm West Kelowna RCMP responded to a shooting on Old Okanagan highway in West Kelowna. Police attended and learned a 29 year old male from the Okanagan area had been shot 1 time in the leg and transported to Kelowna General Hospital. The suspects are described as a Caucasian male with an athletic build, with short dark coloured hair, the second suspect is a Caucasian female 5`6“ in height and 180 pounds with brown hair. The suspects departed in an older model SUV. Police believe this was a targeted attack.