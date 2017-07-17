Targeted shooting

,

                     One man shot in targeted incident on Old Okanagan Hwy

 

The West Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in West Kelowna on Saturday.  On attendance police found a wounded man suffering from a gunshot wound.

 

On July 15, 2017 at 1:45 pm West Kelowna RCMP responded to a shooting on Old Okanagan highway in West Kelowna. Police attended and learned a 29 year old male from the Okanagan area had been shot 1 time in the leg and transported to Kelowna General Hospital.  The suspects are described as a Caucasian male with an athletic build, with short dark coloured hair, the second suspect is a Caucasian female 5`6“ in height and 180 pounds with brown hair.  The suspects departed in an older model SUV.  Police believe this was a targeted attack.

