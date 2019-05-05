Targeted homicides in South Okanagan – unsolved

Yesterday I reached out to contacts within the RCMP major crime unit (South East Division) on a story I have been developing for some time.

Why is Oliver the focal point for major crime in the South Okanagan and why is this area not staffed adequately with officers investigating major crime and …..not traffic infractions.

The majority of resources for major drug related and target offences are in Kelowna and Penticton – regional hubs.

White Lake – 27 year old Kelowna man – Dean Jeffery Gillette January 16th 2017 – died of gunshot wounds – homocide

Wilson Mtn Road – Oliver – 54 year old Oliver man – Christopher Glenn Haacke July 18th, 2018 – died of gunshot wounds – homocide

N. Oliver – OIB – 29 year old Ok Falls man – Jessey John Rayner McKnight August 2nd 2018 – died of gunshot wounds – homocide

3 Lakes – Oliver – 29 year old Oliver man – Monday April 29, 2019 and not identified by police. Five days have gone by with not info on the victim.

ODN has been notified by three independent sources as to the identity of the victim. The Osoyoos Indian Band has distributed photos of the crime scene asking residents to call the police if they know more.