Talkfest slated for Tuesday in Oliver – Yes/NO for National Park Reserve

SO National Park Reserve,

Stakeholders Meeting, Tuesday

February 12th

6:45 PM – 9 PM

Oliver Community Hall

A moderated question and answer meeting will be hosted by Parks Canada. Members of South Okanagan Similkameen Preservation Society (SOSPS) are invited to bring their questions and concerns. The floor will be open to question after brief presentations from Parks Canada, BCWF, SOSPS and Grasslands Coalition.

We apologize for the short notice, as we received final confirmation from PC yesterday.

South Okanagan Similkameen Preservation Society

PO Box 520

Oliver BC

V0H1T0

Note to Oliver Town Council

Previous to the town elections in October 2018, an open debate was hosted for the town at the Venables Theatre. During this public meeting a representative from the South Okanagan Similkameen Preservation Society requested a commitment to sign a petition on behalf of the town to support a local referendum for the National Park Reserve. All of the constituents that were elected, committed to signing the proposed petition. This would be in a letter form to petition the Minister of Environment, to direct Elections Canada to include this as a binding referendum question during the next Federal Election; Should the Federal Government proceed with the development of a National Park Reserve in the South Okanagan Similkameen, as proposed by Parks Canada?

As there will be a very public debate on this issue during this year of 2019, a unified voice is needed from our elected officials to echo what the public has stated as a demand. Citing the attached poll, 76% of respondents in the Okanagan Similkameen want a referendum to proceed with a National Park Reserve, as presented from Parks Canada.

This would be a symbol of democracy in action, and open the debate with a timeline in advance of the impending Federal Election. As this may severely affect the ecology and economy of our home, I implore you to take this matter seriously, and immediately. Osoyoos, Cawston and Keromeos Councils will receive similar requests.

Bill Ross

President

South Okanagan Similkameen Preservation Society