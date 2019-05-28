Taken down – spike belt helps nab thief

Oliver RCMP Catch Man in Stolen Auto

2019-05-27

Oliver – Officers in Oliver, BC, capture man in stolen vehicle, who is suspected of committing a break enter. On May 27th, 2019, in the early morning hours, Officers responded to a report of a man observed fleeing from having allegedly committing a break and enter. The man was observed driving an older model Jeep Cherokee. The same man was also being sought for fleeing from Police in Penticton, earlier the same morning.

With assistance from unmarked RCMP units, Officers were able to catch up to the suspect male’s vehicle while he remained unaware he was being followed by the RCMP. Officers were able to safely

follow the man until he was driving on a road that a spike belt could be used safely to stop the vehicle.

The spike belt was successful, but unfortunately the man continued to drive on the bare rims, at a slow rate of speed. The male drove onto an (orchard across from the Osoyoos/Oliver Indian Band office) where he caused some property damage. The location revised to 6400 Block of Tucelnuit Drive.



When an Oliver RCMP Officer attempted to stop the man, the man used the stolen car he was driving to ram the RCMP vehicle. The man was eventually stopped at an address on Tucelnuit Rd, and after a brief struggle, was taken into custody.

The man will be charged with multiple Criminal Code and driving offences.

Prepared by: Sgt. B.A. GERVAIS

Oliver Area Commander

Released by,

Cst. James Grandy

Penticton RCMP-GRC

Media Relations Officer

Apologies to readers – press release not given to me until today

The incident occurred in the 6400 Block of Tuc-el-nuit Drive

Cst. Matt Sinnett of the Oliver Detachment is seen in the picture above.