Syphon repair – project eligible for submission for federal grant programme

RE: Gallagher Siphon – DMAF Grant Application Project Scope

The Town of Oliver is currently pursuing federal funding through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) for the Gallagher Siphon Project. The DMAF was developed to invest in public infrastructure that is susceptible to economic, environmental and social impacts related to climate change, natural hazards and extreme weather events. Projects eligible under the DMAF must have a minimum $20 million in expenditures. The federal government cost sharing and stacking limits will be up to 40% of this eligible expenditure. An Expression of Interest (EOI) Application was submitted to the DMAF by the Town. Infrastructure Canada performed an eligibility assessment on all EOIs received.

The Gallagher Siphon Project was deemed conditionally eligible to proceed with the full application. As the Town moves forward with preparation of this application, three options are presented for structuring of the project scope. It is noteworthy that contingency allowances typically do not exceed 15% of the project value in these applications. The proposed Gallagher Siphon re-alignment along Highway 97 has been allocated an estimated project cost of $12 million. This includes the actual contingency and engineering fees associated with its construction and the addition of 100 m of pipe required following completion of detailed design. This project cost is conservative and was generated to meet the criteria of the application. Actual project costs are not likely to exceed $11 million.

Scenario 1- Gallagher Siphon Construction w/ Contingency Scenario 1 proposes to apply to the DMAF for this scope of work only, with a project cost of $12 million and a contingency of $8 million. This is similar to how the initial EOI was structured and approved by Infrastructure Canada (EOI had a construction and contingency of $10,000,000 each). This scenario assumes the $12 million budget will cover all construction, engineering and contingency fees and the $8 million “contingency” is never used.

Scenario 2- Gallagher Siphon and Remediation of the Whole Canal System The second scenario allocates funding to repairs and restoration along the remaining irrigation canal infrastructure. The intention is to bring the service life of all infrastructure to meet the proposed siphon works (100-year service life). Meeting the grant application criteria and substantiating that the remaining infrastructure is susceptible to adverse impacts associated with natural hazards and climate change will require a supportive case.