Swinging Skirts Charity Golf underway

Women for Oliver Women has raised over $24 thousand dollars so far in fundraising for the community

About 120 ladies involved this year.

Women of Oliver for Women Society (WOW) is co-sponsoring (with Investors Group and Nk’Nip Desert Canyon Golf Club) the 3rd annual ‘Swinging Skirts Charity Golf Tournament’ on Friday, Sept. 6.

Golfers coming from all over the province to support this fundraiser. We have activities arranged by local businesses on many of the holes to make this event fun and memorable for all.