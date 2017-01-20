Suspicious death – declared a homicide

2017-01-20 12:14 PST

File # 2017-0705

The RCMP continue their investigation into the body found January 17, 2017, beside Willowbrook Road. The 27 year old male from the Kelowna area was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Investigators cannot comment upon the cause of death nor the identity of the victim until the autopsy is complete. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday January 23, 2017.

At 6:45 a.m. the same morning, an abandoned pickup truck was located on fire outside of Kaleden along Hwy 3A.

The RCMP have determined this truck was stolen from West Kelowna on January 6, 2017. Although the RCMP continue to investigate this stolen truck because of its proximity to the deceased, at this point, it is unknown if there is a connection between these incidents.

RCMP encourage anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.