Suspect in Lower Mainland incident nabbed in Oliver

Attempt Murder Suspect Arrested in Oliver

Langley

2018-05-29 14:16 PDT

File # 2018-18664

Thomas BRYDGES has been arrested on the Canada Wide Arrest Warrant in Oliver, BC.

An officer working general duty in the area spotted BRYDGES and recognized him from Bulletin fanned out by Langley RCMP. He was co-operative with the arresting officer and taken into custody without incident. His motorcycle has been towed in Oliver.

The Attempt Murder investigation will continue and Langley RCMP investigators will provide the details to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration.

Thank you to our media partners for their swift response to assist with this investigation and arrest.

Released by

Cpl. Holly Largy