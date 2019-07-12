Suspect arrested following an armed robbery in June

Officers arrest suspect in robbery which occurred on June 20th, 2019.

On June 20th, 2019, at 4 a.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a report of a robbery having occurred at the rest stop at Yellow Lake on Highway 3.

The occupants of a U-Haul van had been sleeping inside it at the rest stop.

At 3 a.m., they were awoken by a man demanding money from the pair, who produced a firearm, and threatened the pair with it. The couple handed over personal belongings, and the suspect then locked the pair in the back of their U-Haul van. The pair was able to call 911 from their cell phone.

Later that morning, an Oliver RCMP Officer located and arrested three suspects who were believed to be involved in the robbery. The fourth primary suspect was not located at the time.

On July 11th, 2019, Officers in Penticton were alerted to the whereabouts of the suspect, who was residing in Okanagan Falls, BC. “As a result of the investigation, the accused in the robbery on June 20th was arrested at an Okanagan Falls residence, and will appear in BC Provincial Court on Friday.