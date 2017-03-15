Sunrise? Forest fire?

“Not a sunrise at all. I took it from our deck at 5:45 am Tuesday on Panorama Crescent facing ESE. The effect is produced by the lights from Riverside Greenhouse and Nurseries on Sawmill Rd bouncing off the mist/low clouds that were hanging over the river and up over Yarrow St (between Rds 1 and 2), – behind the mall from our deck.

The view was far more intense before I could get my camera out for the shot, as the clouds/mist were moving out as it started to get light.”

Photo and story – John Chapman