Halo around the sun by Shirley Houle June 30, 2013, 7:33 am Halo, sun ring, 22 degrees halo – many names Not usual in summer. More likely in winter when it is cold
Comments
Jocelyne Paquette says
So right about going through life and missing what is right in front of us. I was walking on Cottonwood Avenue in Osoyoos when someone asked if I had looked at the sun which I had not done.
Thank you for sharing the beautiful picture.
Terry Schafer says
Very cool Norm (and Shirley)
Norm & Shirley Houle says
Actually , Norm took the picture on my cell phone. Pretty cool indeed. Thanks.
Wally Brogan says
Great picture, Shirley.
Neil Seidler says
Great picture Shirley, so many times we just go through life and miss what is right in front of us.