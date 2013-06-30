Halo around the sun by Shirley Houle

sun ring houle22

Halo, sun ring, 22 degrees halo – many names

Not usual in summer. More likely in winter when it is cold

  1. So right about going through life and missing what is right in front of us. I was walking on Cottonwood Avenue in Osoyoos when someone asked if I had looked at the sun which I had not done.

    Thank you for sharing the beautiful picture.

  5. Great picture Shirley, so many times we just go through life and miss what is right in front of us.

