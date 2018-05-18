Sunniva given go ahead for pot-grow facility

RDOS has approved the construction of a marijuana grow facility on the old Weyerhaeuser site in Okanagan Falls.The property has been empty since the mill closed over a decade ago.

The development permit, required no rezoning or variances.

A 17-acre greenhouse, production is being built by Sunniva Inc. The facility will employ 240 people.

Sunniva purchased the entire 126-acre industrial site for 7 million dollars.

Its proposed facility differs from others in that it will utilize natural light for its greenhouses. A similar facility is currently under construction in California.

There was debate from board members that wanted to postpone or deny the decision, but the majority prevailed as the development fits the Official Community Plan. Only 7 members of the 18 member board voted – it was a rural-director-only vote – 4 to 3 in favour.

With files from Castanet