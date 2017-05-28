Sunday – Spirit of Oliver awards

Individual Award of Service – Larry Larson – Oliver Kiwanis and its housing society, many other community involvements
Group Award of Service – Woman of Oliver for Women – raising funds for community projects to many to list
Youth Award – Ryan Encina – 232 Bighorn Squadron
Heritage Award – Sue Morhun – President of the Oliver and District Heritage Society, former village alderman community volunteer and newspaper woman.
Presenter: Mayor Ron Hovanes.
Event held Sunday afternoon at the Frank Venables Theatre with past recipients.
Comments
Terry Schafer says
Congratulations to all. Most deserving.