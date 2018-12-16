Sun in sky on Wednesday ? December 16, 2018, 8:25 am Friday Longest Day – December 21 – after that light in day begins to get longer Monday Christmas Eve – December 24
Comments
Eleanor Moyer says
Shouldn’t Friday be the SHORTEST day since it has the least amount of daylight??
Publisher: Eleanor – What do I employ you for? – spellin’ now you are correcting my minds set. But of course you are right!!!
The longest day movie was about the long night I guess.
December 21 if the equinox…….. the longest NIGHT and shortest day…. and all days after become longer until June 21 when they start to shorten up,