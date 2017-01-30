Sunday February 12th with Ballet’s Kelowna’s 150 Moves. Okanagan born Joshua Beamish brings his internationally acclaimed choreography to the Frank Venables Theatre onwith Ballet’s Kelowna’s 150 Moves.

Joshua Beamish founded MOVETHECOMPANY in 2005 and his works have since extensively toured throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. His choreography has been enjoyed internationally on stage as well as on television. Beamish’s work returns to the Okanagan with his fresh re-interpretation of Romeo and Juliette, which will delight the seasoned ballet lover and the first-time audience member alike. The familiar balcony scene set to Prokofiev’s breathtaking score is beautifully accompanied by Beamish’s choreography.

Romeo and Juliette is one of five pieces which together create Ballet Kelowna’s 150 Moves: A Celebration of Canadian Dance. Other pieces include Studies of Cash and Canadiana Suite featuring the music of Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson.