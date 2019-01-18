Sunday evening – total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will take place in the evening of Sunday, January 20.

A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that nearly coincides with perigee—the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit—resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth.

The moon will move into Earth’s shadow beginning at 7:33 p.m. PT, with the total eclipse lasting from 8:41 p.m. to 9:43 p.m.

Clear skies needed and the forecast at the moment is for clear skies Sunday.