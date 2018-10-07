Summerland’s Swiss Solar – a saving of $1500 a year

Thirty-eight solar panels were hoisted to the roof of the 232 Big Horn Cadets hanger at the Oliver airport this week which should save the group thousands of dollars a year.

“Every penny saved, we can use those funds towards our programming,” squadron chairperson Melissa Graf said.

Summerland’s Swiss Solar is carrying out the install at cost, and completed the full solar array Thursday, even though the cadets have so far only raised partial funds for the project. The squadron will work to fundraise over the coming months to pay down the remainder.

Swiss Solar says the grid-tied solar photovoltaic system will generate 12,864.7 kWh of electricity per year and save about $1,500 annually.

Graf said the project was partially inspired by a solar array on the Oliver food bank, and was suggested to them by another community member.

She said they struggled with the large upfront cost at first, but decided to pull the trigger with the greater-community in mind.

“Our building is used for the youth in our area as well, we consider ourselves a low-cost venue for youth groups,” she said.

Source: Castanet