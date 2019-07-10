Summerland grabs Penticton planner for top admin job

The municipality of Summerland has hired a new chief administrative officer. ( ODN first in the valley to say – last administrator ousted.)

Today the district the municipality announced that Anthony Haddad was hired for the role, effective Aug. 20. Haddad has more than 10 years of senior management experience in local government, post-secondary and private companies.

At present, he is the director of development services for the City of Penticton. His portfolio there includes economic development, planning and land use, bylaw services, land management and development infrastructure.

