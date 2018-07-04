Summerland cops taking guns off the street

Between June 27 and July 2, 2018, 2 dangerous firearms were taken off the streets of Summerland. In the first instance on June 27, Penticton RCMP’s Target Enforcement Unit attended the Peach Orchard Campground and found a male and female using a stolen trailer with a stolen licence plate. Further investigation netted a significant quantity of several illicit drugs and a 9mm handgun. A 54 year old male from the Summerland-Penticton area was arrested and has since been charged with several offences including three counts of trafficking in controlled substances and two firearms offences including unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon.

In a second incident in the early morning hours of July 2, a Summerland resident reported a suspicious white truck in the Trout Creek area. Summerland RCMP caught up to a vehicle matching the description on Century Street where a traffic stop was initiated. The driver jumped out and ran away, leaving the vehicle rolling towards the cliff. With quick action by the police officer, the vehicle was stopped and a loaded sawed off shotgun located in the truck. This vehicle had recently been stolen in Oliver. The investigation of this event continues. Police currently have no evidence to link the two events.

“The Summerland RCMP wish to thank all those that call in suspicious occurrences. These alert citizens and good police work help keep our community safe.”