Summerland CAO is gone…. first spoken on ODN

District of Summerland chief administrative officer Linda Tynan has resigned.

In a brief news release Monday, the municipality said Tynan left to “pursue other opportunities.”

“During her time with the District, Ms. Tynan worked diligently to build a strong and knowledgeable management team,” the district statement said. “She assisted with continuing to move council initiatives forward, such as the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre and the solar and storage project.”

As recently as last week, mayor Toni Boot had been denying rumours of Tynan’s departure.

The municipality said the recruitment process for a new CAO will start soon. Until then, Corine Gain, director of development services, will step into the job in an acting role.

ODN first reported on this with a headline – ‘CAO gone’ after being told this information by respected sources in Summerland ( inside council and outside) . Both ODN and Castanet attempted to corroborate this information with no success.

In the news business sometimes you just have to wait until the cards fall into place.

Post Script – this release from Summerland indicates a resignation. Our information is that the District – let this person go.