Summer Heritage walking tours

Downtown Heritage Walking Tours Offered All Summer

The Oliver & District Heritage Society is once again offering its popular Downtown Heritage Walking Tours this summer from June 14th to August 30th.

The guided tours, which will run every Friday at 10:30 am in June and Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 am for the rest of the summer, will cover the history of Oliver’s historic buildings and landmarks, from the CPR Station to portions of the Ditch. Tours will be led by knowledgeable summer student guides (ODHS) and will take approximately 45 minutes.

All tours start from the Oliver Visitor Centre and finish at the Museum at 474 School Avenue. Participants are asked to bring appropriate footwear and dress for the weather, as tours run rain or shine. Each tour covers approximately 1.5 km. Sunscreen and water are encouraged.

Here’s your chance to learn about Oliver’s historic downtown and become a local architecture buff. Learn about places like the Oliver Theatre, Dr. Ball’s Office, the BC Police Building, and more! Come down to the Oliver Museum for more information.