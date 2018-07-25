Summer camp fires – NOPE

Effective at noon on Thursday, July 26th

campfires will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

The BC Wildfire Service is dealing with several large fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre as a result of lightning storms that moved through the Okanagan last week. Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue. The fire danger ratings in the Kamloops Fire Centre are now generally “moderate” or “high”, but these ratings will likely increase this week.

A map of affected areas is available here: http://ow.ly/4Qs830l6oQZ

Prohibited activities will also include the use of:

* fireworks (including firecrackers)

* sky lanterns

* burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

* binary exploding targets (pre-packaged or homemade explosives, such as Tannerite, Thundershot, Gryphon, Firebird SS65, Sure Shot, or similar products)

* tiki torches and similar kinds of torches

* chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land.