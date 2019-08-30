Summer break is over – time to get back to business

OK race fans, A message from Wine County Racing Association the

Think September is the end of summer fun? No way…

WCRA has two huge weekends coming up, chocked full of high octane competition.

September 7 and 8 is our next event. Hosting the Kelowna Outlaws club on Saturday with a full race venue at the Richter Pass Motorplex – Osoyoos Airport.

Introducing our new weekend pass. If you pay on Saturday you will receive a weekend pass to attend Sunday at no extra charge! To take the new passes for a test run, we have several pairs available to be won September 8th.

September 21 and 22 is our big finale proudly hosting ‘Rumble in The Valley’. This 10th Annual Car Club Challenge promises to be all sorts of rubber burning, fuel igniting, and big cheering!

Come and watch as favorites from the valley and beyond throw down for the final time this season. Again we will have weekend passes available Saturday night at the gate and again we will be giving some away in the weeks to come.