More than 170,000 elementary and high school students participated in the Student Vote program for the 2017 British Columbia provincial election.

After learning about the electoral process, researching the parties and platforms, and debating the future of B.C., students cast ballots for the official candidates running in their local electoral district.

As of 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, 1,092 schools had reported their election results, representing all 87 electoral districts in the province. In total, 170,238 ballots were cast by student participants; 163,923 valid votes and 6,315 rejected votes.

In the Student Vote results, the NDP forms government with 60 seats. The Green Party forms the Official Opposition with 14 and the Liberals win 12. One independent candidate was elected.

In the Boundary-Similkameen it was a similar story. NDP candidate Colleen Ross won the student vote with 43 per cent, followed by Vonnie Lavers of the Green party (27 per cent), Liberal Linda Larson (22 per cent) and Independent candidate Dr. Peter Entwistle (7 per cent).

In the general election, Larson took the riding with 43 per cent, followed by Ross (33 per cent), Entwistle (14 per cent) and Lavers (10 per cent).