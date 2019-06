10: 30 pm Tuesday in the 6000 block Station Street West Side

Abandoned and boarded up home south of Oliver Eats – fully involved with all units of the Oliver Fire Department dispatched. Some fear of spreading south to the lumber yard for Structurlam.

Cause unknown – a real smoker with just one burst of fire seen. A lot of water put on the structure.

No injuries reported. No police or ambulance on the scene.