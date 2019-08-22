A couple of notes

The publisher is struggling with the relevance of a couple of items seen countless times recently……

a. Federal Election – boring to me – wish we could bypass the campaigning and proceed to the vote. I believe most people have made up their mind. Should we attempt to cover a myriad of visits of leaders and candidates to local coffee shops to hear the same old story……….over and over again. To have balanced cover of 4 or 5 candidates and their parties and their leaders is impossible for a one man band.

b. Coverage of Ronald Teneycke – who has a history associated with Oliver is fodder for the news cannon – he was given the designation of “dangerous offender ” and really any sentencing beyond that is irrelevant but each time he appears in a court room via a video the media reports the same old story …….over and over again. There is no or limited news value to it.

If you don’t see a lot of stories about the above – it is because other stories are more current and relevant.