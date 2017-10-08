No one home – structure fire in Oliver

Time: 6:35 am Sunday

Location: Rear of 5800 block Hwy 97 (Main Street) – across from NAPA store

A series of small self contained apartments – one resident said renter of that unit (#2) – not home – visiting friend in central Okanagan.

Update: OFD spokesperson Rob Graham says : The blaze did not break through the roof but there was damage to the attic and half of the building.

Graham said the cause of the blaze was under investigation. One firefighter quoted as saying the fire was started “externally”.