Strike up the band June 18, 2018, 8:36 am 8816 97th Street (Highway 97), Osoyoos Hospital Employee’s Union, Mariposa, Osoyoos have been bargaining with owners of Mariposa and they have rejected our proposal and today we are having a job action demonstration.
Comments
Sheryl Hopkins says
Pay your employees ~$10,000 per year less than Interior Health so as to maximize profit and then wonder why you can’t staff your facility properly and have to resort to petitioning the govt to import temporary foreign workers: Yeah privatization!